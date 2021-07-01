How to Watch ‘Top Chef Amateurs’ Premiere Live For Free Without Cable

As season 18 of “Top Chef” comes to an end, “Top Chef Amateurs” kicks off its very first season. The new spin-off premieres on Bravo on Thursday, July 1, right after the “Top Chef” season finale. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

This fun spin-off features a variety of amateur chefs testing out their skills in the “Top Chef” kitchen. Each episode focuses on two chefs taking on challenges like the mis-en-place race, blind taste test, and many others that have been featured on “Top Chef” over the years.

The amateurs will be paired with professionals who have competed on “Top Chef” in the past. They will work side-by-side to complete the challenges before their time is up. “Top Chef Amateurs” will feature finalists, frontrunners, and fan-favorites, including Eric Adjepong, Richard Blais, Jennifer Carroll, Shirley Chung, Stephanie Cmar, Tiffany Derry, Joe Flamm, Gregory Gourdet, Melissa King, Kwame Onwuachi, Dale Talde, and Isaac Toups.

The “Top Chef” alums will also be guest judges and play a role in determining the winner at the end of every episode. As each episode comes to an end, one of the chefs will receive $5,000 from Wells Fargo, the show’s sponsor. Tune in live to see who gets to take home the prize in the first episode!

