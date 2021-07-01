 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Top Chef Amateurs’ Premiere Live For Free Without Cable

Aubrey Meister

As season 18 of Top Chef comes to an end, Top Chef Amateurs kicks off its very first season. The new spin-off premieres on Bravo on Thursday, July 1, right after the Top Chef” season finale. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Top Chef Amateurs’ Series Premiere

This fun spin-off features a variety of amateur chefs testing out their skills in the “Top Chef” kitchen. Each episode focuses on two chefs taking on challenges like the mis-en-place race, blind taste test, and many others that have been featured on “Top Chef” over the years.

The amateurs will be paired with professionals who have competed on “Top Chef” in the past. They will work side-by-side to complete the challenges before their time is up. “Top Chef Amateurs” will feature finalists, frontrunners, and fan-favorites, including Eric Adjepong, Richard Blais, Jennifer Carroll, Shirley Chung, Stephanie Cmar, Tiffany Derry, Joe Flamm, Gregory Gourdet, Melissa King, Kwame Onwuachi, Dale Talde, and Isaac Toups.

The “Top Chef” alums will also be guest judges and play a role in determining the winner at the end of every episode. As each episode comes to an end, one of the chefs will receive $5,000 from Wells Fargo, the show’s sponsor. Tune in live to see who gets to take home the prize in the first episode!

How to Stream “Top Chef Amateurs” Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Top Chef Amateurs” live on Bravo using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bravo--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Bravo + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Bravo + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Bravo + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Bravo + 23 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Bravo + 30 Top Cable Channels

"Top Chef Amateurs" Trailer

