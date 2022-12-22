How to Watch ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Buckle up! The biggest movie of 2022 is roaring into your home theater. The Tom Cruise blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” is now available to stream, and best of all, you can see the movie for free with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

When: December 22, 2022

TV: Paramount+

Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus

About ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

The film continues the story of Tom Cruise’s character Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, first seen in 1986’s “Top Gun.” He’s still a hotheaded pilot, but he finds himself staring down old demons when the son of his old copilot enlists for a dangerous mission. Can Maverick keep a new generation of pilots safe while still carrying out his mission?

The all-star cast includes Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer, and Jennifer Connelly.

With fantastic special effects and incredible sound design, your TV and surround sound system will get a full workout with this crowd-pleaser that dominated the box office for months.

If you need a refresher on the original “Top Gun,” you’ll also find that film on Paramount+.

Can You Stream ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ for Free?

Yes! Thanks to a generous 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus, you can watch the movie for free.

With great shows like “1883,” “1923,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Tulsa King,” “PAW Patrol,” and more, it’s worth grabbing an annual subscription to the service. Until January 2, you can get 50% OFF the Paramount+ annual plan with the code WINTER50.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Trailer