How to Watch Braves vs. Blue Jays Live Online on May 1, 2021: TV Options

On Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Atlanta Braves

When: Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, AT&T TV is the only streaming option for Atlanta Braves games.

The Atlanta Braves head to play the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. Braves: Charlie Morton (2-1, 4.77 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) and Blue Jays: Travis Bergen (0-0, .00 ERA, .00 WHIP, 1 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Blue Jays are 5-4 in home games in 2020. Toronto has hit 35 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with seven, averaging one every 11.4 at-bats.

The Braves have gone 5-7 away from home. Atlanta has hit 38 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with eight, averaging one every 11 at-bats.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 13-5. Robbie Ray notched his first victory and Alejandro Kirk went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI for Toronto. Drew Smyly registered his second loss for Atlanta.

