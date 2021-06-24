MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online Without Cable on June 24, 2021: TV/Live Stream

On Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles

When: Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT

TV: MASN

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-6, 6.20 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Anthony Kay (0-2, 6.43 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -160, Orioles +150; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Blue Jays are 14-17 against the rest of their division. The Toronto offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the league. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .340.

The Orioles have gone 9-20 against division opponents. Baltimore has slugged .392 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .539.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 7-4. Hyun Jin Ryu earned his sixth victory and Reese McGuire went 4-for-5 with three doubles and two RBI for Toronto. Matt Harvey took his ninth loss for Baltimore.