MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on June 25, 2021: Streaming/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 25, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-9, 7.80 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (1-0, 4.18 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -237, Orioles +199; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last six games.

The Blue Jays are 15-17 against the rest of their division. The Toronto offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an average of .338.

The Orioles are 9-21 in division games. Baltimore is hitting a collective .233 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .310.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 9-0. Anthony Kay earned his first victory and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for Toronto. Dean Kremer registered his seventh loss for Baltimore.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

