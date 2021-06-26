 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online Without Cable on June 26, 2021: TV Schedule

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-3, 6.42 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (6-4, 3.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -285, Orioles +234; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Baltimore will square off on Saturday.

The Blue Jays are 15-18 against the rest of their division. Toronto has hit 111 home runs this season, second in the league. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads them with 25, averaging one every 10.7 at-bats.

The Orioles are 10-21 against opponents from the AL East. Baltimore has a collective .233 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .312.

The Orioles won the last meeting 6-5. Paul Fry earned his first victory and Austin Hays went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Baltimore. Trent Thornton registered his third loss for Toronto.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

