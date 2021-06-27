How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on June 27, 2021: TV/Streaming

On Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles

When: Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT

TV: MASN

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-9, 5.68 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (2-4, 4.33 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -246, Orioles +206; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Blue Jays are 16-18 against opponents from the AL East. Toronto’s team on-base percentage of .324 is fifth in the majors. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an OBP of .434.

The Orioles are 10-22 against the rest of their division. Baltimore has a team on-base percentage of .296, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .379.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 12-4. Hyun Jin Ryu notched his seventh victory and Randal Grichuk went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for Toronto. Keegan Akin took his fourth loss for Baltimore.