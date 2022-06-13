 Skip to Content
How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on June 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, June 13, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MASN2≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MASN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Dozier leads Royals against the Giants after 4-hit outing

Kansas City Royals (20-39, fifth in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (33-26, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (3-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (3-5, 4.23 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -173, Royals +150; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the San Francisco Giants after Hunter Dozier’s four-hit game on Sunday.

San Francisco is 33-26 overall and 17-13 at home. The Giants have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .403.

Kansas City has an 8-18 record on the road and a 20-39 record overall. The Royals are 13-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 33 RBI for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 8-for-38 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with nine home runs while slugging .423. Whit Merrifield is 12-for-41 with two doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .213 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Royals: 4-6, .255 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Evan Longoria: day-to-day (groin), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (neck strain), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Matt Peacock: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

