How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on June 16, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MASN2≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MASN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Guerrero leads Blue Jays against the Orioles following 4-hit performance

Baltimore Orioles (27-37, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (37-25, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (3-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (5-5, 2.67 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -260, Orioles +214; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Baltimore Orioles after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had four hits against the Orioles on Wednesday.

Toronto is 37-25 overall and 20-11 at home. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .259, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

Baltimore is 12-22 on the road and 27-37 overall. The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .378.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero ranks third on the Blue Jays with 23 extra base hits (seven doubles and 16 home runs). Matt Chapman is 10-for-29 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Hays has 15 doubles and eight home runs while hitting .287 for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 12-for-40 with five doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .324 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .225 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

Orioles: Trey Mancini: day-to-day (right hand), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (left oblique), Joey Krehbiel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

