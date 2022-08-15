How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on August 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, August 15, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles

When: Monday, August 15, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT

TV: MASN

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays play the Orioles in first of 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (59-55, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (61-52, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-4, 6.42 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 5.13 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -166, Orioles +141; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles on Monday to open a three-game series.

Toronto is 35-23 at home and 61-52 overall. The Blue Jays are 45-27 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Baltimore has a 26-34 record in road games and a 59-55 record overall. The Orioles are eighth in the AL with 117 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Monday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Orioles hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 24 doubles, 23 home runs and 69 RBI for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 10-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander has 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 60 RBI while hitting .261 for the Orioles. Jorge Mateo is 12-for-34 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .275 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), George Springer: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (glute/hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (wrist), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)