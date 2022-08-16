 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on August 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MASN≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays meet in game 2 of series

Baltimore Orioles (60-55, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (61-53, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (12-5, 2.56 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -230, Orioles +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles meet the Toronto Blue Jays with a 1-0 series lead.

Toronto has a 61-53 record overall and a 35-24 record at home. The Blue Jays have a 40-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Baltimore has gone 27-34 in road games and 60-55 overall. The Orioles are 37-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has a .310 batting average to rank 10th on the Blue Jays, and has 27 doubles and five home runs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 12-for-44 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has 26 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 48 RBI for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 9-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .254 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .275 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (glute/hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.