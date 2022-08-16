How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on August 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles

When: Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT

TV: MASN

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays meet in game 2 of series

Baltimore Orioles (60-55, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (61-53, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (12-5, 2.56 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -230, Orioles +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles meet the Toronto Blue Jays with a 1-0 series lead.

Toronto has a 61-53 record overall and a 35-24 record at home. The Blue Jays have a 40-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Baltimore has gone 27-34 in road games and 60-55 overall. The Orioles are 37-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has a .310 batting average to rank 10th on the Blue Jays, and has 27 doubles and five home runs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 12-for-44 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has 26 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 48 RBI for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 9-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .254 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .275 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (glute/hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)