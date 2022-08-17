MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on August 17, 2022: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles

When: Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT

TV: MASN2

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (61-55, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (61-54, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (3-1, 5.34 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -171, Orioles +145; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays come into a matchup against the Baltimore Orioles as losers of three straight games.

Toronto has a 35-25 record in home games and a 61-54 record overall. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .432.

Baltimore has a 28-34 record in road games and a 61-55 record overall. The Orioles rank eighth in the AL with 120 total home runs, averaging one per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandro Kirk has 14 doubles and 12 home runs for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 12-for-43 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has 26 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Orioles. Jorge Mateo is 13-for-33 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 2-8, .240 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .263 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (glute/hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)