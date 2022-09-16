How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on September 16, 2022: Streaming Options

On Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore and nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the 2022 season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays host the Orioles to begin 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (75-67, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-63, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (0-0); Blue Jays: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles to start a three-game series.

Toronto has gone 41-31 at home and 81-63 overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .261, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

Baltimore is 75-67 overall and 34-37 in road games. Orioles hitters have a collective .390 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the 14th time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 7-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has 19 doubles, three triples and 20 home runs for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 19-for-42 with seven doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander has 22 doubles, 27 home runs and 79 RBI for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 8-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by one run

Orioles: 4-6, .224 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Alejandro Kirk: day-to-day (hip), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Orioles: Rougned Odor: day-to-day (hand), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)