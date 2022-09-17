How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles

When: Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT

TV: MASN

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, DIRECTV STREAM is the only streaming option for Baltimore Orioles games.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays meet the Orioles with 1-0 series lead

Baltimore Orioles (75-68, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (82-63, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (3-6, 5.01 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (10-5, 5.07 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 133 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -164, Orioles +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles.

Toronto has a 42-31 record at home and an 82-63 record overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .427 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the majors.

Baltimore has a 34-38 record on the road and a 75-68 record overall. The Orioles have a 31-18 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams square off Saturday for the 15th time this season. The season series is tied 7-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has 19 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 63 RBI for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 16-for-41 with six doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Ryan Mountcastle has 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 79 RBI for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman is 10-for-36 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .263 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Orioles: 4-6, .221 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Alejandro Kirk: day-to-day (hip), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Orioles: Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)