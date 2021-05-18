How to Watch Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Online on May 18, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The game will also stream on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) and Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (3-2, 2.95 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Blue Jays are 7-4 against the rest of their division. The Toronto offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the majors. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .319.

The Red Sox are 10-5 against the rest of their division. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .324, good for third in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the team with a mark of .413.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 6-3. Ryan Borucki recorded his second victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Toronto. Garrett Richards took his second loss for Boston.