MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream Online on May 20, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available on AT&T TV.

Toronto and Boston will square off on Thursday. Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (5-0, 3.16 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Steven Matz (5-2, 4.29 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 46 strikeouts).

The Blue Jays are 8-5 against AL East opponents. Toronto has hit 58 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with 11 while slugging .612 with 20 extra-base hits.

The Red Sox have gone 11-6 against division opponents. Boston ranks second in the MLB in hitting with a .263 batting average, Xander Bogaerts leads the club with an average of .346.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 7-3. Garrett Richards secured his fourth victory and Kike Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Boston. Ross Stripling took his third loss for Toronto.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

