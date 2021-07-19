How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on July 19, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 19, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Monday, July 19, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT

TV: NESN

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with fuboTV. It is also available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (7-4, 4.30 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-5, 4.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -128, Red Sox +110; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Boston will face off on Monday.

The Blue Jays are 22-20 in home games in 2020. Toronto has hit 140 home runs as a team this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads them with 31, averaging one every 10.5 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 28-19 in road games. Boston has slugged .436 this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .564.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 2-1. Matt Barnes earned his third victory and Alex Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Boston. Rafael Dolis took his third loss for Toronto.