How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on July 20, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT

TV: NESN

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with fuboTV. You can also stream it with AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (5-5, 4.91 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (2-1, 2.90 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Boston will meet on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays are 22-21 on their home turf. Toronto has slugged .456 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a .669 slugging percentage, including 49 extra-base hits and 31 home runs.

The Red Sox are 29-19 in road games. Boston has slugged .442 this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .569.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 13-4. Nick Pivetta secured his eighth victory and Kike Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and three RBI for Boston. Ross Stripling registered his sixth loss for Toronto.