How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on July 20, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with fuboTV. You can also stream it with AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (5-5, 4.91 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (2-1, 2.90 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Boston will meet on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays are 22-21 on their home turf. Toronto has slugged .456 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a .669 slugging percentage, including 49 extra-base hits and 31 home runs.

The Red Sox are 29-19 in road games. Boston has slugged .442 this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .569.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 13-4. Nick Pivetta secured his eighth victory and Kike Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and three RBI for Boston. Ross Stripling registered his sixth loss for Toronto.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

