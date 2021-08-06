 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, August 6, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with fuboTV. You can also stream the game with a subscription to AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (9-6, 3.64 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (3-1, 2.47 ERA, .97 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -144, Red Sox +124; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Boston will face off on Friday.

The Blue Jays are 28-23 in home games in 2020. Toronto has hit 164 home runs as a team this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 34, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 31-24 on the road. The Boston offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .307.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 13-1. Hyun Jin Ryu earned his 10th victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Toronto. Eduardo Rodriguez took his sixth loss for Boston.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NESN≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.