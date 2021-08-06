How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, August 6, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Friday, August 6, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT

TV: NESN

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (9-6, 3.64 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (3-1, 2.47 ERA, .97 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -144, Red Sox +124; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Boston will face off on Friday.

The Blue Jays are 28-23 in home games in 2020. Toronto has hit 164 home runs as a team this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 34, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 31-24 on the road. The Boston offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .307.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 13-1. Hyun Jin Ryu earned his 10th victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Toronto. Eduardo Rodriguez took his sixth loss for Boston.