How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Doubleheader Live Online Without Cable on August 7, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Boston Red Sox. The Doubleheader is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Saturday, August 7, 2021 - Game 1: 3:07 PM EDT | Game 2: 7:07 PM EDT

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Boston, the games are streaming on NESN, which is available with fuboTV. You can also stream them on NESN with a subscription to AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-5, 4.57 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 126 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (9-5, 3.04 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 154 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -172, Red Sox +149; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Boston will play on Saturday.

The Blue Jays are 29-23 on their home turf. Toronto has slugged .461 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .638.

The Red Sox are 31-25 on the road. The Boston offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .305.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 12-4. Alek Manoah earned his fourth victory and Teoscar Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI for Toronto. Nathan Eovaldi took his seventh loss for Boston.