MLB Streaming: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on August 8, 2021: TV/Live Stream
On Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox
- When: Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT
- TV: NESN
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with fuboTV. You can also stream NESN with a a subscription to AT&T TV.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (6-7, 5.21 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (11-5, 3.22 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)
LINE: Blue Jays -213, Red Sox +178; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Devers and the Red Sox will take on the Blue Jays Sunday.
The Blue Jays are 30-24 on their home turf. Toronto has a collective on-base percentage of .325, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .403.
The Red Sox have gone 32-26 away from home. Boston has hit 141 home runs as a team this season. Rafael Devers leads the club with 27, averaging one every 14.8 at-bats.
The Red Sox won the last meeting 2-1. Matt Barnes notched his sixth victory and Alex Verdugo went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Boston. Adam Cimber took his third loss for Toronto.
