How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

When: Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT

TV: NESN

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Red Sox look to end 3-game road losing streak, play the Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox (7-10, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (11-6, first in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-3, 10.03 ERA, 2.14 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (1-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -185, Red Sox +158; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will aim to stop a three-game road skid when they face the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 5-2 record at home and an 11-6 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 5-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Boston is 3-4 at home and 7-10 overall. The Red Sox have a 5-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Blue Jays are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with a .344 batting average, and has two doubles, five home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 14-for-38 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Alex Verdugo leads the Red Sox with three home runs while slugging .466. Xander Bogaerts is 17-for-41 with five doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .264 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Red Sox: Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kevin Plawecki: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)