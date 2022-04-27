 Skip to Content
How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Game Live Online on April 27, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NESN≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays try to keep home win streak going, host the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (7-11, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (12-6, first in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (1-0, 1.88 ERA, .91 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -143, Red Sox +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Boston Red Sox trying to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Toronto has a 12-6 record overall and a 6-2 record at home. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .252, the best team batting average in the AL.

Boston has a 3-4 record at home and a 7-11 record overall. The Red Sox have gone 4-1 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jays have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with a .328 batting average, and has two doubles, five home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 12-for-36 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Alex Verdugo leads Boston with three home runs while slugging .435. Rafael Devers is 8-for-40 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .254 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .234 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (hamstring), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Red Sox: Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kevin Plawecki: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

