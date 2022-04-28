MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Live Online on April 28, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT

TV: NESN

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox.

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Bogaerts leads Red Sox against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

Boston Red Sox (8-11, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (12-7, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (1-0, .66 ERA, .51 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (3-0, 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -154, Red Sox +132; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays after Xander Bogaerts had four hits against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Toronto has a 12-7 record overall and a 6-3 record in home games. The Blue Jays have gone 5-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Boston has a 3-4 record at home and an 8-11 record overall. Red Sox pitchers have a collective 3.72 ERA, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Blue Jays have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has five home runs, nine walks and 13 RBI while hitting .309 for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 10-for-33 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has six doubles and three home runs while hitting .278 for the Red Sox. Christian Vazquez is 6-for-20 with a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .242 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .236 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (blister), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Red Sox: Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)