How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on June 27, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, June 27, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Monday, June 27, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays host the Red Sox to open 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (42-31, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (40-32, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Connor Seabold (0-0); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (5-6, 3.19 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -180, Red Sox +155; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Boston Red Sox on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Toronto is 40-32 overall and 21-14 at home. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks second in the AL.

Boston has a 22-15 record on the road and a 42-31 record overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .261, the best team batting average in the AL.

Monday’s game is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Blue Jays are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 10 doubles and 17 home runs for the Blue Jays. Teoscar Hernandez is 8-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with a .334 batting average, and has 25 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 22 walks and 45 RBI. Jarren Duran is 13-for-35 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .231 batting average, 6.67 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .289 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (back), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)