How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on June 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox meet in game 2 of series

Boston Red Sox (42-32, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (41-32, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (6-1, 2.34 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (4-2, 3.08 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -140, Red Sox +119; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Boston Red Sox.

Toronto is 41-32 overall and 22-14 in home games. The Blue Jays are 25-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Boston has a 22-16 record in road games and a 42-32 record overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .417 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the majors.

The teams play Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Blue Jays are up 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 18 home runs while slugging .506. Alejandro Kirk is 11-for-32 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 17 home runs, 22 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .333 for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 12-for-34 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .237 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .285 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (back), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)