MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on June 29, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NESN≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays host the Red Sox on home winning streak

Boston Red Sox (42-33, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (42-32, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-5, 3.25 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (9-2, 2.05 ERA, .96 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -158, Red Sox +135; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they take on the Boston Red Sox.

Toronto has a 42-32 record overall and a 23-14 record at home. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .257, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Boston has a 22-17 record on the road and a 42-33 record overall. The Red Sox are 32-16 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday’s game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jays are up 7-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 10 doubles and 18 home runs while hitting .271 for the Blue Jays. Alejandro Kirk is 11-for-30 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has a .332 batting average to lead the Red Sox, and has 26 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs. Alex Verdugo is 14-for-34 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .258 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .280 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (back), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

