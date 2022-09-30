 Skip to Content
How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on September 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, September 30, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Red Sox look to break road slide, take on the Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox (75-81, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (87-69, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (10-11, 4.48 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (15-7, 2.31 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 176 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -199, Red Sox +168; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox visit the Toronto Blue Jays looking to end a five-game road skid.

Toronto has a 44-34 record in home games and an 87-69 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 35-19 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Boston has a 75-81 record overall and a 35-43 record on the road. The Red Sox have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .259.

The teams meet Friday for the 17th time this season. The Blue Jays lead the season series 13-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 30 home runs while slugging .475. Bo Bichette is 14-for-43 with a double and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 27 home runs while slugging .520. Alex Verdugo is 13-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by three runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Red Sox: Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (heel), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

