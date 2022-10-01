How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on October 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Red Sox bring road skid into matchup against the Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox (75-82, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (88-69, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (2-7, 4.39 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (9-4, 3.16 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -146, Red Sox +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox visit the Toronto Blue Jays looking to end a six-game road slide.

Toronto has an 88-69 record overall and a 45-34 record at home. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the highest percentage in the AL.

Boston has gone 35-44 in road games and 75-82 overall. The Red Sox have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .411.

Saturday’s game is the 18th meeting between these teams this season. The Blue Jays hold a 14-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 34 doubles and 31 home runs for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 15-for-44 with a double over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads Boston with 27 home runs while slugging .519. Triston Casas is 10-for-28 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.96 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Red Sox: Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (heel), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)