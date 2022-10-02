MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on October 2, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN. It's also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays play the Red Sox after Hernandez's 4-hit game

Boston Red Sox (75-83, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (89-69, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (11-1, 3.06 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.30 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 201 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -190, Red Sox +160; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Boston Red Sox after Teoscar Hernandez had four hits against the Red Sox on Saturday.

Toronto is 46-34 at home and 89-69 overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .263, the best team batting average in MLB play.

Boston has a 35-45 record in road games and a 75-83 record overall. The Red Sox have a 51-21 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Sunday for the 19th time this season. The Blue Jays lead the season series 15-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 35 doubles and 31 home runs while hitting .274 for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 13-for-39 with a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Alex Verdugo has 39 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 74 RBI for the Red Sox. Triston Casas is 11-for-29 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .265 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .234 batting average, 6.51 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Red Sox: Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (heel), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)