MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on August 31, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Chicago Cubs vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Cubs take road slide into matchup against the Blue Jays

Chicago Cubs (55-75, third in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (70-58, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: TBD; Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-4, 4.24 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs hit the road against the Toronto Blue Jays looking to break a four-game road slide.

Toronto has gone 38-28 at home and 70-58 overall. The Blue Jays are 45-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago is 55-75 overall and 27-37 in road games. Cubs hitters have a collective .390 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has 17 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 57 RBI while hitting .269 for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 13-for-44 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ has 34 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs while hitting .276 for the Cubs. Franmil Reyes is 8-for-38 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .229 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Cubs: 3-7, .208 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Cubs: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (foot), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (finger), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)