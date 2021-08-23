How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on August 23, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming
On Monday, August 23, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox
- When: Monday, August 23, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with fuboTV. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.26 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (5-2, 3.34 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)
LINE: Blue Jays -103, White Sox -115; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Chicago will square off on Monday.
The Blue Jays are 32-27 on their home turf. The Toronto pitching staff averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Robbie Ray leads them with a mark of 11.
The White Sox are 30-30 in road games. Chicago has hit 147 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with 25, averaging one every 17.6 at-bats.
The White Sox won the last meeting 5-2. Dallas Keuchel secured his fifth victory and Yasmani Grandal went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Chicago. Hyun Jin Ryu took his fourth loss for Toronto.
