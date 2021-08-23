How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on August 23, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 23, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with fuboTV. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.26 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (5-2, 3.34 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -103, White Sox -115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Chicago will square off on Monday.

The Blue Jays are 32-27 on their home turf. The Toronto pitching staff averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Robbie Ray leads them with a mark of 11.

The White Sox are 30-30 in road games. Chicago has hit 147 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with 25, averaging one every 17.6 at-bats.

The White Sox won the last meeting 5-2. Dallas Keuchel secured his fifth victory and Yasmani Grandal went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Chicago. Hyun Jin Ryu took his fourth loss for Toronto.