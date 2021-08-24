How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Options
On Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox
- When: Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with fuboTV. You can also stream it with a subscription to AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (9-6, 4.06 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-6, 3.52 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)
LINE: Blue Jays -123, White Sox +105; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Chicago will meet on Tuesday.
The Blue Jays are 33-27 on their home turf. Toronto’s lineup has 186 home runs this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with 36 homers.
The White Sox have gone 30-31 away from home. Chicago has hit 147 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with 25, averaging one every 17.7 at-bats.
The Blue Jays won the last meeting 2-1. Tim Mayza earned his third victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Toronto. Craig Kimbrel registered his fourth loss for Chicago.
