How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with fuboTV. You can also stream it with a subscription to AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (9-6, 4.06 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-6, 3.52 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -123, White Sox +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Chicago will meet on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays are 33-27 on their home turf. Toronto’s lineup has 186 home runs this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with 36 homers.

The White Sox have gone 30-31 away from home. Chicago has hit 147 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with 25, averaging one every 17.7 at-bats.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 2-1. Tim Mayza earned his third victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Toronto. Craig Kimbrel registered his fourth loss for Chicago.