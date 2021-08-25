MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on August 25, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with fuboTV. It is also available to stream on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-9, 3.77 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (9-5, 2.79 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 178 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -123, White Sox +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Chicago will face off on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays are 33-28 on their home turf. Toronto’s lineup has 187 home runs this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads them with 36 homers.

The White Sox are 31-31 on the road. Chicago is slugging .417 as a unit. Jose Abreu leads the team with a slugging percentage of .487.

The White Sox won the last meeting 5-2. Dylan Cease notched his 10th victory and Abreu went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for Chicago. Jose Berrios registered his seventh loss for Toronto.