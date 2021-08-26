 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on August 26, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream it with a subscription to Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (9-5, 0.00 ERA) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (12-6, 3.54 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -107, White Sox -111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu and the White Sox will take on the Blue Jays Thursday.

The Blue Jays are 34-28 in home games in 2020. Toronto has slugged .453 this season. George Springer leads the team with a mark of .610.

The White Sox have gone 31-32 away from home. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .330 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .372.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 3-1. Tim Mayza notched his fourth victory and Corey Dickerson went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for Toronto. Aaron Bummer registered his fifth loss for Chicago.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 31 Top Cable Channels

