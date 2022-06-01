MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on June 1, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Vaughn leads White Sox against the Blue Jays following 4-hit game

Chicago White Sox (23-24, second in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (28-20, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (1-1, 1.29 ERA, .86 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (2-0, 5.48 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -135, White Sox +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays after Andrew Vaughn had four hits against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Toronto has a 28-20 record overall and a 15-8 record at home. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.73 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Chicago has a 12-11 record in road games and a 23-24 record overall. The White Sox have a 17-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 24 RBI for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is 6-for-25 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .258 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .266 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

White Sox: Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)