How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on June 2, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays try to sweep series against the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (23-25, second in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (29-20, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (0-1, 2.41 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (5-1, 1.77 ERA, .91 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -186, White Sox +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays face the Chicago White Sox looking to sweep their three-game series.

Toronto has a 29-20 record overall and a 16-8 record at home. The Blue Jays have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .312.

Chicago has a 23-25 record overall and a 12-12 record in road games. The White Sox have a 17-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 25 RBI for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is 7-for-26 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu has six home runs, 23 walks and 22 RBI while hitting .250 for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 12-for-38 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .260 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .253 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: day-to-day (left forearm), George Springer: day-to-day (illness), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

White Sox: Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

