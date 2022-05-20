How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on May 20, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 20, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays take on the Reds in first of 3-game series

Cincinnati Reds (11-26, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (20-18, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (0-1, 5.59 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -188, Reds +160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday to start a three-game series.

Toronto has a 12-7 record at home and a 20-18 record overall. The Blue Jays rank sixth in the AL with 39 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Cincinnati is 11-26 overall and 5-9 in home games. The Reds are 3-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Espinal has 12 doubles, two home runs and 15 RBI for the Blue Jays. Matt Chapman is 3-for-31 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Brandon Drury has eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 RBI for the Reds. Colin Moran is 9-for-36 with a double, four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .208 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Reds: 7-3, .255 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (left hamstring), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Reds: Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)