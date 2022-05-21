 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on May 21, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

Cincinnati Reds vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds play in game 2 of series

Cincinnati Reds (11-27, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (21-18, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (1-6, 6.21 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (4-1, 1.71 ERA, .88 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -260, Reds +214; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Cincinnati Reds, leading the series 1-0.

Toronto has a 21-18 record overall and a 13-7 record in home games. The Blue Jays have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .378.

Cincinnati has gone 5-9 in home games and 11-27 overall. The Reds have a 7-17 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has four doubles, seven home runs and 21 RBI for the Blue Jays. Teoscar Hernandez is 5-for-41 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Tyler Naquin has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 RBI while hitting .257 for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 12-for-35 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .221 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored by two runs

Reds: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (left hamstring), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Reds: Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

