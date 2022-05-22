 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on May 22, 2022: Viewing Options, Streaming, & TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

Cincinnati Reds vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Reds look to avoid series sweep against the Blue Jays

Cincinnati Reds (11-28, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (22-18, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (0-0); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (2-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -248, Reds +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will look to sweep a three-game series with a win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Toronto is 22-18 overall and 14-7 at home. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .380 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Cincinnati is 5-9 in home games and 11-28 overall. The Reds have a 3-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with seven home runs while slugging .444. Bo Bichette is 11-for-39 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Tyler Naquin has four home runs, seven walks and 21 RBI while hitting .265 for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 12-for-35 with four doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .231 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Reds: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Reds: Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.