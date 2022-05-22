How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on May 22, 2022: Viewing Options, Streaming, & TV Channels

On Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio)

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service

Cincinnati Reds vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Reds look to avoid series sweep against the Blue Jays

Cincinnati Reds (11-28, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (22-18, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (0-0); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (2-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -248, Reds +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will look to sweep a three-game series with a win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Toronto is 22-18 overall and 14-7 at home. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .380 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Cincinnati is 5-9 in home games and 11-28 overall. The Reds have a 3-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with seven home runs while slugging .444. Bo Bichette is 11-for-39 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Tyler Naquin has four home runs, seven walks and 21 RBI while hitting .265 for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 12-for-35 with four doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .231 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Reds: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Reds: Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)