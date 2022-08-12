How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on August 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 12, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Guardians game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Guardians bring 4-game road win streak into matchup with the Blue Jays

Cleveland Guardians (59-52, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (60-50, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (8-5, 3.88 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-4, 5.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -166, Guardians +140; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 60-50 overall and 34-21 in home games. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.93 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Cleveland has a 30-30 record in road games and a 59-52 record overall. The Guardians have a 15-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Guardians have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 23 home runs while slugging .504. Bo Bichette is 12-for-42 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 21 home runs, 44 walks and 88 RBI while hitting .280 for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 13-for-34 with two doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Guardians: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), George Springer: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (glute/hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)