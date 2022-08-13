MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on August 13, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, DIRECTV STREAM is one option to stream Cleveland Guardians games.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Guardians game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Guardians bring 6-game win streak into game against the Blue Jays

Cleveland Guardians (60-52, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (60-51, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (8-8, 3.16 ERA, .96 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -125, Guardians +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians aim to keep a six-game win streak alive when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 60-51 overall and 34-22 at home. The Blue Jays have gone 45-26 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cleveland has a 31-30 record on the road and a 60-52 record overall. The Guardians have a 52-16 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Guardians are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandro Kirk has 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 41 RBI while hitting .302 for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 14-for-43 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Andres Gimenez is third on the Guardians with a .303 batting average, and has 18 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 50 RBI. Oscar Gonzalez is 13-for-35 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by six runs

Guardians: 7-3, .250 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), George Springer: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (glute/hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)