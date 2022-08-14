MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on August 14, 2022: Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Guardians game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays square off against the Guardians with series tied 1-1

Cleveland Guardians (60-53, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (61-51, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (7-6, 3.21 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (8-8, 2.91 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -142, Guardians +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Toronto has a 35-22 record in home games and a 61-51 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 28-10 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cleveland is 31-31 on the road and 60-53 overall. The Guardians have a 16-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams square off Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman is third on the Blue Jays with 41 extra base hits (18 doubles and 23 home runs). Bo Bichette is 11-for-41 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Amed Rosario has 21 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 47 RBI while hitting .283 for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 12-for-35 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Guardians: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), George Springer: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (glute/hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)