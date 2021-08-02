How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on August 2, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming
On Monday, August 2, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Indians
- When: Monday, August 2, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes and SportsTime Ohio
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Eli Morgan (1-3, 0.00 ERA) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (9-5, 3.04 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 150 strikeouts)
LINE: Blue Jays -289, Indians +236; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Cleveland will square off on Monday.
The Blue Jays are 25-22 in home games in 2020. Toronto has hit 159 home runs as a team this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 33, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.
The Indians are 25-28 on the road. Cleveland is hitting a collective .229 this season, led by Myles Straw with an average of .261.
The Indians won the last meeting 6-5. Emmanuel Clase earned his third victory and Amed Rosario went 1-for-3 with two RBI for Cleveland. Tyler Chatwood registered his second loss for Toronto.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SportsTime Ohio
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-