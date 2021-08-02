 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on August 2, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, August 2, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Indians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Eli Morgan (1-3, 0.00 ERA) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (9-5, 3.04 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 150 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -289, Indians +236; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Cleveland will square off on Monday.

The Blue Jays are 25-22 in home games in 2020. Toronto has hit 159 home runs as a team this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 33, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

The Indians are 25-28 on the road. Cleveland is hitting a collective .229 this season, led by Myles Straw with an average of .261.

The Indians won the last meeting 6-5. Emmanuel Clase earned his third victory and Amed Rosario went 1-for-3 with two RBI for Cleveland. Tyler Chatwood registered his second loss for Toronto.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $84.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes and SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

