How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online Without Cable on August 3, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Indians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (6-3, 4.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (10-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -209, Indians +176; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians head to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays are 25-23 in home games in 2020. Toronto has slugged .457 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with a .659 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 34 home runs.

The Indians have gone 26-28 away from home. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .295 this season, led by Myles Straw with a mark of .338.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-2. Bryan Shaw secured his fourth victory and Amed Rosario went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Cleveland. Brad Hand took his sixth loss for Toronto.

