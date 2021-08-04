MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on August 4, 2021: Streaming/Channels
On Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Indians
- When: Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes and SportsTime Ohio
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-6, 7.60 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Steven Matz (8-6, 4.58 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)
LINE: Blue Jays -214, Indians +180; over/under is 10 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Cleveland will play on Wednesday.
The Blue Jays are 26-23 on their home turf. Toronto hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .326 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .412.
The Indians are 26-29 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .399 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .528.
The Blue Jays won the last meeting 7-2. Hyun Jin Ryu earned his 11th victory and Teoscar Hernandez went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Toronto. Zach Plesac registered his fourth loss for Cleveland.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SportsTime Ohio
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-