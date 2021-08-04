 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on August 4, 2021: Streaming/Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Indians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-6, 7.60 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Steven Matz (8-6, 4.58 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -214, Indians +180; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Cleveland will play on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays are 26-23 on their home turf. Toronto hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .326 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .412.

The Indians are 26-29 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .399 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .528.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 7-2. Hyun Jin Ryu earned his 11th victory and Teoscar Hernandez went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Toronto. Zach Plesac registered his fourth loss for Cleveland.

