How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on August 5, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Indians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-4, 6.11 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (4-6, 4.75 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -195, Indians +168; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians travel to take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

The Blue Jays are 27-23 in home games in 2020. Toronto has a team on-base percentage of .327, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .410.

The Indians are 26-30 on the road. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Amed Rosario leads the team with a mark of .263.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 8-6. Steven Matz earned his ninth victory and George Springer went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Toronto. J.C. Mejia took his seventh loss for Cleveland.

