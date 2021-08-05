 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on August 5, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Indians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-4, 6.11 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (4-6, 4.75 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -195, Indians +168; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians travel to take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

The Blue Jays are 27-23 in home games in 2020. Toronto has a team on-base percentage of .327, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .410.

The Indians are 26-30 on the road. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Amed Rosario leads the team with a mark of .263.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 8-6. Steven Matz earned his ninth victory and George Springer went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Toronto. J.C. Mejia took his seventh loss for Cleveland.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $84.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes and SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.