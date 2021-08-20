How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on August 20, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Friday, August 20, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (2-2, 4.57 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (9-5, 2.88 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 167 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -257, Tigers +211; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Detroit will play on Friday.

The Blue Jays are 31-25 on their home turf. Toronto is hitting a collective batting average of .265 this season, led by Teoscar Hernandez with an average of .317.

The Tigers are 25-35 on the road. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .307, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .359.

Live TV Streaming Option