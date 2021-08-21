How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on August 21, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Wily Peralta (3-2, 3.70 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (11-6, 3.72 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -261, Tigers +216; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Detroit will meet on Saturday.

The Blue Jays are 31-26 in home games in 2020. Toronto is slugging .458 as a unit. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with a .608 slugging percentage, including 57 extra-base hits and 36 home runs.

The Tigers are 26-35 on the road. Detroit has slugged .398 this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a mark of .452.

The Tigers won the last meeting 4-1. Gregory Soto earned his fifth victory and Robbie Grossman went 1-for-4 for Detroit. Trevor Richards registered his second loss for Toronto.

