MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on August 22, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Drew Hutchison (0-1, 10.80 ERA, 4.80 WHIP, 1 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Steven Matz (10-7, 4.08 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -240, Tigers +199; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Detroit will face off on Sunday.

The Blue Jays are 32-26 in home games in 2020. Toronto has a collective batting average of .264 this season, led by Teoscar Hernandez with an average of .312.

The Tigers have gone 26-36 away from home. Detroit’s lineup has 139 home runs this season, Robbie Grossman leads them with 18 homers.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 3-0. Hyun Jin Ryu earned his 12th victory and Randal Grichuk went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Toronto. Wily Peralta registered his third loss for Detroit.

Live TV Streaming Option